Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82

LOS ANGELES -- Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s in the films "One Million Years B.C." and "Fantastic Voyage," has died, according to a statement provided by her manager, Steve Sauer.

She was 82.

Welch died Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after a "brief illness," the statement said.

The actress, with more than 70 film and television credits, made her mark on Hollywood after donning a prehistoric fur bikini in the 1996 film "One Million Years B.C." The now iconic imagery cemented Welch as a pin-up sensation.

