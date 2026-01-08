Scattered showers to hit Philadelphia region Friday. Here's the weather forecast.

Light jackets will be needed in the morning Friday in the Philadelphia region, and temps will be mild in the afternoon. But make sure to keep the umbrella nearby as scattered showers are expected between roughly 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. around the area.

It will not be raining the whole time, but be prepared.

NEXT big weather change

Friday starts out warm and dry, possibly some early sunshine, and a chance to hit 60, depending on when showers arrive. We will likely see a few scattered showers by the time of the Friday afternoon ride home from school or the evening commute, but some steadier rain Saturday afternoon, so you'll unfortunately need the umbrellas handy for any outdoor plans.

CBS News Philadelphia

Total rainfall is generally around 1 inch, so a good rain, but widespread flooding is unlikely.

As of now, it's looking like the rain will clear in time for the Eagles' wild-card game on Sunday, though early tailgaters might have a few showers to contend with. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day, and it will turn quite windy, so if you have tickets, be sure to bundle!

We return to more seasonable temps next week, so don't put your winter gear away.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: P.m. showers. High 57, low 35.

Saturday: Cool rain. High 50, low 45.

Sunday: A.m. shower, cooler windy. High 49, low 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 44, low 31.

Tuesday: Pleasant. High 49, low 34.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 48, low 34.

Thursday: Cooler. High 43, low 35.

