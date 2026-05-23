After rain delay, Zack Wheeler pitches Phillies to victory, ending Guardians' 7-game win streak

Zack Wheeler pitched six shutout innings and Bryson Stott hit a two-run single as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated Cleveland 3-0 on Saturday, ending the Guardians' seven-game winning streak.

After the start was delayed nearly two hours by rain, Wheeler (4-0) allowed just two hits and struck out six while running his scoreless streak to 13 innings.

Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez tossed eight sharp innings Friday against Cleveland, extending his shutout streak to 37 2/3 innings over his last five outings.

The resurgent Phillies have won all six of Wheeler's starts this season since the right-hander returned from surgery last September for a blood clot discovered in his right shoulder.

Stott broke a scoreless tie in the fourth with a two-out, two-run single. That gave him 20 RBIs this month, most in the National League.

Bryce Harper had his sixth three-hit game of the season — fourth in May — and scored twice. A trio of Philadelphia relievers finished the three-hitter, with Jhoan Duran earning his ninth save as the Phillies (26-26) snapped a three-game skid.

Slade Cecconi (3-5) was charged with three runs and six hits in five-plus innings. He didn't get much help from his offense, which mustered only a double each from Rhys Hoskins, Chase DeLauter and Travis Bazzana. The Guardians didn't get a runner to third base until the ninth.

Philadelphia tacked on a run with two outs in the sixth when reliever Matt Festa walked Adolis García with the bases loaded.

The first pitch was delayed for 1 hour, 56 minutes.

Cleveland LHP Parker Messick (5-1, 2.45 ERA) faces RHP Andrew Painter (1-4, 5.77) in the series finale Sunday.