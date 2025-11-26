More rain arrives Wednesday in Philadelphia before cold, windy Thanksgiving. Here's the weather forecast.

Extra time and windshield wipers will be needed in the Philadelphia Wednesday morning and evening as rain moves through the region.

Wednesday will start in the 60s with very mild temps. No heavy coat will be needed. There won't be much shower activity during the daytime. Travel conditions will be decent outside of the commute times.

What's NEXT

Overnight brings a break in the rain before another quick-hitting round of rain hits between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Then again, during the evening commute, as the actual cold front crosses the area.

Ahead of the front, temps will surge into the mid-60s, but after that, things turn windy and chilly as a second system to the north, which is bringing heavy snow to the northern Plains, moves into the area.

Thanksgiving is trending windy and much colder, with highs in the 40s and windchills in the 30s. For any of those doing a Turkey Trot 5K, you'll need to wear lots of layers. Friday looks to be even colder with gustier winds.

Windchills early will be in the low 20s, so layer, layer, layer if you're headed to the Eagles game or out for some Black Friday shopping. Because so many of you will be outside, the NEXT Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Friday due to the cold and wind. The chilly weather will last into the final weekend of November, but the winds will calm quite a bit.

Looking ahead to next week, some models are hinting at the first potential snowmaker of the season on Tuesday. Not all models agree, but something to keep a very close eye on for sure!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Showers. High 66, Low 55.

Thursday/Thanksgiving: Colder, windy. High 43, Low 32.

Friday/Black Friday: Sunny, cold, windy. High 43, Low 30.

Saturday: Sunny, cold. High 43, Low 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 49, Low 33.

Monday: Few showers. High 55, Low 41.

Tuesday: Areas of snow? High of 40.

