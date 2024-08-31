Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey police identify man who drowned in Cedar Lake Wildlife Management area

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Search for missing person in body of water in Gloucester County, New Jersey
Search for missing person in body of water in Gloucester County, New Jersey 00:18

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- A man who lived in Gloucester County drowned in the Cedar Lake Wildlife Management area in Williamstown on Thursday, Monroe Township police announced.

Police said the man, identified by police as Rafael Martinez Pascual, 38, was swimming with friends in the area right off Jackson Road when he went underwater and never returned to the surface.

The area where the group was swimming is closed for public access and swimming is prohibited, according to Wildlife Management Area regulations. 

Multiple emergency response services worked to find Pascual in the water utilizing divers, a watercraft, a helicopter and drones, police said.

nj-police-identify-man-who-drowned-in-cedar-lake-wildlife-management-area-1.jpg
CBS Philadelphia/Chopper 3

A rescue diver found Pascual's body around 5 p.m., police said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The 38-year-old is a citizen of Mexico but lived in Pitman, N.J., police said.

Authorities said Pascual was the fourth person to drown in Monroe Township this summer.

Monroe Township Police Department and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the incident.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.