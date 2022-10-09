Watch CBS News
National Brain Tumor Society hosts fundraising event at Philadelphia Navy Yard

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The National Brain Tumor Society is receiving a big boost. Saturday, the annual Race for Hope was held at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia.

The run raises funds that go toward research as well as helping families and caregivers.

This was the first time the race was held since 2019, following two years of virtual events.

"Everyone's zoomed out," David Arons, president and CEO of the National Brain Tumor Society, said. "So, to be here, in person, where we can hug, we can smile at each other or we can be like one big family, so many people know each other, and this is … it's amazing to get together."

The organization's goal is to provide a voice for people impacted by brain tumors.

This event raised more than $530,000.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 10:43 AM

