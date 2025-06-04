Raccoon captured in New Jersey neighborhood tests positive for rabies

A raccoon found in Clementon has tested positive for rabies, the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services confirmed.

According to health officials, a Clementon resident found the raccoon in their backyard on Sunday. They were able to contain the animal there until animal control arrived to pick up the animal. The raccoon was then sent to the state Public Health and Environmental Laboratories in Trenton for testing.

On Wednesday, the laboratory confirmed to the Camden County Department of Health that the raccoon was rabid.

Officials say there have been no known reports of human or animal exposures so far.

"Despite the seriousness of rabies, it can be prevented with early treatment," Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Health Department, said in a press release. "If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal, it is important that you seek immediate medical attention."

In a press release, Betteridge listed several steps Camden County residents can take to protect themselves and their pets:

Keep vaccinations up to date for all dogs, cats and ferrets.



Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the pet immediately.

Contact your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.

She also reminded residents to avoid direct contact with unfamiliar animals:

Enjoy wild animals such as raccoons, skunks and foxes from afar. Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or liter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or an animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they seem friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people or pets.

When traveling abroad, avoid direct contact with wild animals