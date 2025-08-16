Raccoon killed by dog in New Jersey park tests positive for rabies, health officials say

Trump to meet with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Putin summit in Alaska | Digital Brief

A raccoon that was killed by a dog earlier this week in Delanco, New Jersey, has tested positive for rabies, according to the Burlington County Health Department.

The raccoon was killed by a dog near the small dog run area at Pennington Park in Delanco, Burlington County, on Aug. 12. County health officials said the dog then dragged the raccoon through a fence into the dog run.

The Burlington County Health Department tested the raccoon's remains for rabies and learned on Aug. 14 that the test came back positive.

County health officials said the dog was vaccinated and had received the rabies booster. The dog's owners have also received rabies post-exposure treatment out of an abundance of caution.

Due to the rabies exposure, the small dog run at Pennington Park is closed until Aug. 19.

The Burlington County Health Department said it is not aware of any other people or pets having been exposed to the raccoon. However, if anyone was scratched or bitten by a raccoon in Pennington Park within the last two weeks, they should seek medical attention and call the county's health department at 609-265-5548.

Additionally, anyone who visited the park within the last two weeks and believes their pet came into contact with a raccoon is advised to call the health department and their family veterinarian.