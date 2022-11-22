Stray bullet passed through SEPTA bus passenger, hit inhaler

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus became a crime scene after a passenger was struck by a stray bullet overnight Tuesday. Now, police are searching for the shooter.

Police say eight people were aboard the No. 56 bus when a stray bullet broke through a window, hitting 35-year-old Quinzel Kane and shocking passengers.

The bullet went through Kane's right arm and hit his inhaler.

"You ever hear the saying, 'you see your life flash before your eyes?'" Kane said. "I seen it this morning."

Quinzel Kane was on his way to work this am when he was shot in the arm while sitting on @SEPTA bus. He says his inhaler in his hoodie pocket stopped the bullet, and saved his life. Shooting happened around 3am on Torresdale Ave in the city’s Frankford section. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/bhXFRXE8ad — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) November 22, 2022

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Torresdale Avenue near Church Street in the city's Frankford section. Kane was taken to a local hospital, where he was stabilized.

Kane told CBS Philadelphia he started his job at Waste Management a month ago and he sits in the same seat every day on the bus. He's back home now with his three young boys and grateful to be alive.

"One of the things that was constantly going through my mind was, 'can this bullet really kill me?'" Kane said.

A bullet hole was visible on the side of the bus.

"When the bullet went through my arm, it came out and it hit the inhaler and pretty much shattered the inhaler in my pocket," Kane said, "and I do believe that inhaler saved my life."

The bus driver told police he heard gunshots on the 4000 block of Torresdale Avenue.

No one else, including the driver, was hurt.

"What was the reason of this bus being shot at and why innocent people with work uniforms on going to work?," Kane said. "It's sad."

SEPTA and the Philadelphia Police Department are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can identify the shooter and where the shots came from.

"This was a horrific incident," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch wrote in a statement to CBS3. "Our thoughts are with the victim as he recovers from the gunshot wound. We will continue working closely with PPD to identify the person responsible."