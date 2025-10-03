Eagles' "fearless" second-year CB Quinyon Mitchell continues ascent into NFL's elite

Quinyon Mitchell goes about his business off the field. He's quiet, reserved and to himself, not really having much to say.

On the field, Mitchell is a completely different person. He can talk with the best of them, and his game backs it up as well.

"Just the way he goes about his business around here," Cooper DeJean said with a smile. "He's always in there learning and trying to get the upper hand on who we're playing that week. And that's the work he's put in during camp with the confidence he was playing with. It's showing on the field."

Mitchell is continuing that climb into being recognized as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, picking up the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award this past week. The Eagles' second-year cornerback allowed just two completions for six yards in a Week 4 win over the Buccaneers, as Baker Mayfield went 2 of 9 for six yards and had a 39.6 passer rating targeting him. Mitchell also had five pass breakups and five tackles in the win.

"That's fire. He got that in like the first quarter, I thought," Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson said. "I know he had three in the first drive or something like that. I'm like, damn! That's somebody's dream. A lot of people wish to get targeted that way then to be able to break the ball up. That's fire."

Mitchell has been dominant in pass coverage this season. Opposing quarterbacks have completed just 40% of passes thrown in Mitchell's way as the primary defender. Mitchell has allowed just 87 yards and 2.9 yards per attempt for a 47.9 passer rating.

"The way he covers guys, he's gotta be up there with some of the best in the league, I think," DeJean said. "You know he's continuing to do that, but it's just fun to see the work we put in together on the field doing what he does."

DeJean has noticed a newfound confidence in Mitchell, even more so than last year when the two were rookies. Going up against A.J. Brown in training camp, one of the best receivers in the NFL, has helped Mitchell's confidence grow.

"You saw it during training camp," DeJean said. "Whether he was traveling back and forth with A.J. or flipping sides each and every day, covering whoever it was. He doesn't really care. He's fearless on the field."

Mitchell is part of a young secondary that's thriving for the Eagles, who are first in the NFL in completion percentage allowed (56.9%) and seventh in passer rating allowed (78.7). The yards per attempt is also seventh (6.3).

"I remember when I came in. It was rare for a younger player, especially rookies or maybe second-year guys, to actually get out there and play," Jackson said. "So to see the trust and the evolution and the determination of not just the players but the coaches, and I think especially here being able to mold, help grow their game mentally and physically to go out there and produce, that's a testament not just to the coaches but the players as well that everybody's bought in. It's fun to see."

The best is still yet to come for Mitchell, who is growing into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. DeJean wouldn't be surprised if he's amongst the best already.

"He's only in year two, and he's got some of his best football ahead of him still, and he's playing at a high level already," DeJean said. "I know he'll continue to do that."