Quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, 3 in critical condition

Three people are in critical condition, and one man is dead after a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia's Cecil B. Moore neighborhood early Monday morning.

Philadelphia police said officers were called to a home on the 1700 block of North Croskey Street just after 4 a.m., where they found a man shot to death near the front door.

Inside the property, police found three more men who'd been shot. The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the hospitalized victims include a 48-year-old man who was shot five times in his upper body, a 46-year-old man who was shot twice, and a 54-year-old man who was shot once.

Captain Timothy Stephan said video from the area showed a man entering the home just before 4 a.m., and there was about a 30-minute window before officers were called to the scene.

Investigators haven't determined if the man who died was the shooter, and said no one has been arrested in connection with the shootings. Two guns were found inside the home.