Watch CBS News
Local News

Quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, 3 in critical condition

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Three people are in critical condition, and one man is dead after a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia's Cecil B. Moore neighborhood early Monday morning.

Philadelphia police said officers were called to a home on the 1700 block of North Croskey Street just after 4 a.m., where they found a man shot to death near the front door.

Inside the property, police found three more men who'd been shot. The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the hospitalized victims include a 48-year-old man who was shot five times in his upper body, a 46-year-old man who was shot twice, and a 54-year-old man who was shot once.

Captain Timothy Stephan said video from the area showed a man entering the home just before 4 a.m., and there was about a 30-minute window before officers were called to the scene.

Investigators haven't determined if the man who died was the shooter, and said no one has been arrested in connection with the shootings. Two guns were found inside the home.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue