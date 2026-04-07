Uber driver finds python left behind by passengers who attended Philadelphia reptile show

A Pennsylvania Uber driver woke up to a slithery surprise after picking up two passengers who attended a reptile show.

Officers from the Exeter Township Police Department in Berks County were called out on Saturday after a local Uber driver found something unexpected in his car: a live ball python.

The driver said that on Friday night, he picked up two passengers at a reptile show in Philadelphia.

Police recovered a python that was left behind in an Uber driver's car after picking up two passengers from a Philadelphia reptile show. Exeter Township (Berks County) Police Department

During the ride, a passenger told the driver the contents of their bag had fallen out, and they wanted to look for it, but the driver had to keep moving. He later came home to Exeter and parked in his garage.

The following morning, the driver discovered the reptile in the trunk and called police.

Officers then secured the snake and brought it to a safe location.

The department said the call was "a little outside the usual."