Puppies visit CBS Philadelphia for National Puppy Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Get ready for a cuteness overload.

Today is National Puppy Day -- and we have some very special guests with us.

Check out these puppies.

They're about two months old and they're all available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is also holding its annual Walk for Paws event next month.

There's a 5K color run and 1K walk at West Goshen Community Park in West Chester on April 29.

You can find more details and sign up for the event at the link here.