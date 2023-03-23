Watch CBS News
Puppies visit CBS Philadelphia for National Puppy Day

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Get ready for a cuteness overload.

Today is National Puppy Day -- and we have some very special guests with us.

Check out these puppies.

They're about two months old and they're all available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is also holding its annual Walk for Paws event next month.

There's a 5K color run and 1K walk at West Goshen Community Park in West Chester on April 29. 

You can find more details and sign up for the event at the link here.

kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

First published on March 23, 2023 / 11:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

