Woman finds newborn puppies abandoned at South Philadelphia Target, turns them in to Pennsylvania dog rescue

A woman shopping at a South Philadelphia Target store came across a bag in a shopping cart that had eight newborn puppies inside, animal rescue ACCT Philly said.

The eight puppies were only hours old and still had their umbilical cords attached. Thankfully, the woman heard the puppies crying and soon brought them from the store on Mifflin Street to ACCT Philly.

ACCT then reached out to a partner organization, Outcast Rescue in Catasauqua, Lehigh County. The pups are now receiving around-the-clock care and were placed in an incubator after their body temperatures were dangerously low, Outcast said on social media.

At least one of the puppies was deemed unlikely to survive and others are showing concerning medical signs, according to ACCT Philly and Outcast.

These eight puppies were found abandoned in a bag inside a shopping cart outside the Target on Mifflin Street in South Philly, according to ACCT Philly and Outcast Rescue. ACCT Philly

ACCT Philly says the case serves as a reminder to never abandon your pets.

"If you can no longer care for your pet, or pets, please do not abandon them. These puppies would have frozen to death had they not been seen by the good Samaritan or [if she] decided to keep walking. They still may not make it but if we had been able to get information about anything they may have been exposed to, and they had found rescue sooner, they'd have a better chance," ACCT Philly said on Facebook.

Anyone with information on where the dogs came from is asked to contact ACCT Philly or PSPCA Humane Law Enforcement.

Outcast Rescue is accepting donations of money or supplies to help with the dogs' care. There is more information on how to help in their Facebook post.