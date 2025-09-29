Puerto Rican community in Philadelphia celebrates Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance

For many Puerto Ricans in Philly, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show will be much more than just a performance. It's a chance for their culture to be showcased on one of the biggest stages in the world.

"I think this is going to be a milestone," Steven Cruz said. "I'm proud of what's going on right now."

The day after the announcement, Puerto Rican pride was on full display outside and inside El Coquí, a bakery in the Harrowgate section of Philadelphia.

Speaking in Spanish, owner Yazmin Auli said it's a moment that's meant for all Latinos.

"I think it doesn't matter that it's Bad Bunny, but that any Latino that goes and represents us in the Super Bowl, we're good," Auli said. "It doesn't matter who it is, but since it is Bad Bunny, that's even better."

The Puerto Rican singer and rapper is one of the most-streamed artists in the world.

His connection to the island and his humble beginnings resonate with fans like artist and art teacher Shawnick Rodriguez, whose work is inspired by her own roots in Puerto Rico.

"Not only like Bad Bunny is going to be on a platform, but my culture is going to be on the biggest platforms," Rodriguez said. "He basically was working at a grocery store. He was bagging up groceries, and he has just become this success story for us. Not only as Puerto Ricans, but just somebody that comes from a small town that made it major."

Some Bad Bunny fans are already guessing the special guests he could bring out during the performance.

"He just had Marc Anthony," Cruz said. "It could be anybody."

"I would definitely want to see Daddy Yankee and Don Omar," Rodriguez said. "Imagine if it was an Eagles Super Bowl and then Bad Bunny highlighted like, do you know how that feels for like a Philly-rican?"