Jewelry maker showcases beauty of Puerto Rico through colorful creations

Meet the jewelry maker showcasing the beauty of Puerto Rico through her colorful creations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A jewelry maker is showcasing the beauty of Puerto Rico through her colorful creations while using her platform to uplift all levels of Spanish speakers.

From handmade jewelry to a collection of art full of pride, Shawnick Rodriguez is spreading her love for Puerto Rico through her countless canvasses.

Hours that in the end lead to intricate floral designs and images incorporating the Puerto Rican flag after quickly finding her passion for art while growing up in Camden. It's now become Rodriguez's full-time job.

"What's important for me as a Latina artist is to not be put in a box but take myself out there and highlight the beauty of my country as well as other cultures," Rodriguez said.

With those cultures comes a connection to the Spanish language, but for Rodriguez, who is not fluent, her relationship with Spanish has been a journey.

"Sometimes, I kind of feel ashamed and embarrassed of myself because I should know these things," Rodriguez said.

But that's not stopping the 39-year-old from learning now.

"Especially because I do Puerto Rican artwork, so it makes sense," Rodriguez said

And not knowing the language has brought criticism that sometimes hurts.

"I wish people were more understanding and open and respectful about wanting to teach each other instead of tearing each other down because of the language," Rodriguez said.

For Rodriguez, she's using her platform to represent many Latinos in similar situations.

"Regardless of whether I speak the language correctly or if I don't speak it at all, it doesn't define who I am as a Latina," Rodriguez said. "What defines me as a Latina is me being proud that I'm a Latina."

A Latina showcasing that just like her art there's no one way to embrace your roots.