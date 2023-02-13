Public hearing over Atlantic City casinos smoking ban

Public hearing over proposed New Jersey law to completely ban smoking in casinos

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A public hearing over a proposed law that completely bans smoking inside Atlantic City casinos is happening Monday.

The bipartisan bill, S-264, would close a loophole that has allowed casinos to have smoking sections even after New Jersey banned smoking in most indoor spaces in 2006.

Casino workers and anti-smoking advocates are celebrating Monday's hearing in Trenton as a major step forward.

They've long argued casino employees face significant health risks because of second-hand smoke.