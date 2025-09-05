Cyclists plan protest ride in Philadelphia in response to possible backpedal on bike lane protection

Protest ride rally planned in Center City in response to possible backpedal on bike lane protection

A big rally is planned for Center City on Friday evening as cyclists take a "protest ride" in a call for safer bike lanes. Organizers expect between 200 and 500 cyclists to show up at the Art Museum around 5 p.m. for a rally followed by a bike ride through Center City ending at City Hall.

Cyclists have been pleading for more safety measures, including concrete barriers along the Spruce and Pine street bike lanes for years. They thought it was finally going to happen this year, but an internal memo shows city officials could be backpedaling on that idea.

The city has yet to release plans for Phase 2 of the Spruce and Pine Bike Lane Safety Upgrade Project. Without any official word, cycling advocates grew concerned, especially when the internal memo revealed a proposal that only includes concrete protection on about half of the Spruce and Pine street bike lanes.

"There should not be gaps in our bike lane network. It needs to be fully protected," Caleb Holtmeyer, a member of the advocacy group Philly Bike Action, said.

After CBS News Philadelphia obtained the memo, we talked with members of Philly Bike Action who want concrete barriers along all bike lanes on Spruce and Pine.

The city memo says plans will include speed cushions, flexible posts, and concrete and planter-separated bike lanes. It also says next steps include finalizing the plan with the mayor, council president, and Councilman Mark Squilla, whose district includes much of the area. CBS News Philadelphia showed Squilla the memo. He said he'd never seen it, and before he could support any plan, he'd have to look more at the details.

Squilla said he's in favor of parking-protected bike lanes next to the curb, which puts parked cars between bikers and the traffic lane. Meantime, he continues to get feedback from people on all sides of the issue. Advocates hope Friday's rally amplifies their concerns.

"Our main message is protect every block, right? Every single block deserves protection. It doesn't matter if you're at 4th and Pine or Spruce and Broad. You deserve the same high-quality infrastructure that will keep you and your family safe," Jacob Russell, who's an organizer for the rally, said.

In response to the internal memo, a city spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia in part: "These proposals (not plans) are still under review, and no decision has been made," and "We are not commenting on any further proposals at this time."

The city has never released a timeline for Phase 2, which includes the concrete protection.

The city is currently facing a lawsuit from some neighbors along Spruce and Pine about the Bike Lane Safety Upgrade Project. Among other points, some neighbors argue that concrete protection would create even more congestion and make the streets less safe.