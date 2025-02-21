Police in Pennsylvania suburb training dog walkers to identify, report criminal activity

Dog walkers in one Delaware County community are answering the call to step up and help keep their community safe.

Robin Zebley is one of nine people who signed up for the dog walker watch program, where Prospect Park police train people with pets to identify and report suspicious activity.

Zebley said she once called police after spotting a 3-year-old girl crying on the sidewalk in her neighborhood. She said officers came and reunited the girl with her mother, who did not know her daughter had run out of the house.

"We moved here because it was a safe community and we all have to do our part in keeping it that way," Zebley said.

Prospect Park hosted a one-time training session this week, during which they urged dog walkers to call 911 when they spot signs of potential criminal activity like someone waiting in front of a vacant house or loitering around schools. Other red flags include a child resisting the advances of an adult and utility workers without proper ID or uniforms.

"Dog walkers are out all times of day and night," Prospect Park Police Sergeant Harry O'Neill said. "It's that extra set of eyes and extra set of ears while out walking their dog when they see something suspicious to report it to the police."

Dog walker John Scull was among the participants who learned how to provide a detailed suspect and vehicle description to dispatchers.

"I was very informative and I'll know what to look for [when] we're out on our paw patrol," Scull said.

Those who missed the training session on Wednesday will have an opportunity to attend the next one in March. Police are in the process of finalizing the date.