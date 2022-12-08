Watch CBS News
Delaware County police officer honored at special ceremony

By Madeleine Wright

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer in Delaware County was honored for his heroism during a special ceremony in Philadelphia Wednesday.

Prospect Park Officer David Voorhees received an Award of Valor in emergency response for applying pressure to a gunshot victim's wound, saving his life back in January.

The National Liberty Museum, in partnership with Chevrolet, recognized Voorhees during its 17th annual Awards of Valor.

Voorhees says he doesn't consider himself a hero, just a cop who was doing what he was trained to do.

"I appreciate everyone coming out tonight and I'm very grateful to everyone for selecting me and giving me this award. I appreciate everyone that's been so supportive me during this time, really been there for me," Voorhees said.

A total of 25 police officers, firefighters, and paramedics were honored for their heroism and for serving as role models in the community. 

