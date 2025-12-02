Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, businesses struggling 1 month after chaotic crash: "I don't need this mess"

A month after a violent multi-vehicle crash tore through a row of businesses in Prospect Park, Delaware County, several businesses are still struggling to recover.

Jennifer Diawara, co-owner of Alpha Home Improvement, was at home when she learned a car had slammed into her home improvement shop on Chester Pike. She and her husband, Alpha Diawara, said they have been reliving that day ever since.

"Nobody expected to be in this situation," Jennifer Diawara said. "There was a lot of chaos that day. A lot of vehicles were hit, a lot of people were injured, businesses, cars, everything."

Surveillance video captured a black Corvette speeding down Chester Pike before colliding with a white Honda Pilot, triggering a chain reaction crash on Nov. 3. The impact caused a Jeep to spin out of control and slam into the building that houses Alpha Home Improvement. The business remains boarded up, as does the neighboring shop, Ashford Auto Tags.

"It's a big time inconvenience for us because now we've got to deal with this," Alpha Diawara said. "Our office is still not back together."

A crash on Nov. 3 in Prospect Park on Chester Pike left five people injured. CBS News Philadelphia

Prospect Park police said the Corvette driver responsible for the crash was cited for reckless driving, careless driving and an improper lane change.

"He's very lucky to be alive because the aftermath of that, the car was in pieces," Jennifer Diawara said. "So I'm thankful that he made it through. But I'm mad at him, even though I don't know him, for what he has caused us and everyone else."

The Diawaras said the insurance process has been slow and frustrating, and that the Corvette driver's insurance company is not offering enough to cover the extensive damage to their business. Repairs are expected to take months.

"If you get in an accident, that's what insurance is for," Jennifer Diawara said. "But this insurance company is saying this man only has $5,000. Well, $5,000 isn't going to go far. How's this man driving a 2023 Corvette with just limited insurance?"

Beyond the damage, the crash has taken an emotional toll on the couple.

"This is very hard because I really don't want to talk about this, but I'm going through cancer right now and I don't need this mess," Jennifer Diawara said. "I'm in remission right now. So I'm OK. What bothers me is we have so much going on in our personal life and this is just a setback."

Despite everything, the couple said the support from the community has meant the world as they work toward reopening.

"I met some lady a few days ago at store while we were standing in line," Alpha Diawara said. "She said she remembers me from seeing me on the news and is praying for me. That's very touching to know that the community is actually watching and praying. That's very uplifting."