Serious multi-vehicle crash in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, closes part of Chester Pike, police say
Police and first responders in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are responding to a serious crash on Chester Pike in Prospect Park.
The Prospect Park Police Department says Chester Pike at Summit Avenue is closed until further notice.
Chopper 3 was over the crash scene, showing what appears to be multiple vehicles involved.
One black car was mangled, with a white SUV appearing to have struck two parked vehicles, Chopper 3 shows. Another black vehicle was severely damaged and was on its side in front of a nearby building.
It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, how it happened, and if there are any injuries or their conditions.
CBS News Philadelphia has a reporter heading to the scene to gather more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.