Serious multi-vehicle crash in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, closes part of Chester Pike, police say

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia.
Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police and first responders in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are responding to a serious crash on Chester Pike in Prospect Park.

The Prospect Park Police Department says Chester Pike at Summit Avenue is closed until further notice.

Chopper 3 was over the crash scene, showing what appears to be multiple vehicles involved.

One black car was mangled, with a white SUV appearing to have struck two parked vehicles, Chopper 3 shows. Another black vehicle was severely damaged and was on its side in front of a nearby building.

prospect-park-crash.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia
prospect-park-crash-1.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, how it happened, and if there are any injuries or their conditions.

CBS News Philadelphia has a reporter heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

