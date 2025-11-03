Serious multi-vehicle crash in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, closes part of Chester Pike, police say

Police and first responders in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are responding to a serious crash on Chester Pike in Prospect Park.

The Prospect Park Police Department says Chester Pike at Summit Avenue is closed until further notice.

Chopper 3 was over the crash scene, showing what appears to be multiple vehicles involved.

One black car was mangled, with a white SUV appearing to have struck two parked vehicles, Chopper 3 shows. Another black vehicle was severely damaged and was on its side in front of a nearby building.

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, how it happened, and if there are any injuries or their conditions.

CBS News Philadelphia has a reporter heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.