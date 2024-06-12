Proposed legislation in Pennsylvania would require Uber, Lyft drivers to take extra safety steps

Uber, Lyft drivers would be required to take extra safety steps under proposed Pennsylvania legislat Uber, Lyft drivers would be required to take extra safety steps under proposed Pennsylvania legislat 01:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed new legislation aimed at increasing safety for passengers using rideshare apps like Lyft and Uber.

According to the memo written by Rep. Tim Brennan (D-Bucks County), 50% of all 18-to-29-year-olds and 24% of adults aged 50 and older have used a rideshare service.

Under the new proposed legislation, drivers would need to take measures to properly identify themselves throughout their vehicle, including identification with their photo, name, and license plate number of vehicle that they're driving.

There are three main focused of the proposed legislation and drivers will need to have the following:

Markers or signs that can be illuminated

Barcodes in the rear and passenger windows

Credential placards

Currently, the bill has yet to be introduced and Rep. Brennan is asking other members to support to the proposed legislation.