New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency for propane shortage after issues at major gas plant

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will declare a state of emergency for a propane shortage starting Friday morning, weeks after a service disruption at a major propane plant threatened the supply in the Garden State. It's a move that the governor says will help keep the fuel heating thousands of residents' homes amid a long stretch of cold weather.

The state of emergency will allow New Jersey to obtain federal permission to loosen restrictions on the schedules and hours of delivery drivers transporting propane gas into the state, Murphy's office said in a news release. The state of emergency will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 12.

Murphy's order did not specify which plant was experiencing service issues, but said it was in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania. The issue began on Nov. 21, 2025, he said.

In the governor's five-page executive order signed Thursday, it's noted that the disruption will cause longer wait times for propane trucks, and limits on drivers' schedules could further exacerbate the problem.

Without an emergency order in place, propane truck drivers are limited to 11 hours of driving time. But under a state of emergency, drivers' maximum drive time can be extended to 14 hours, with a mandated 10 consecutive hours of off-duty time in between shifts on the road.

Murphy said in a news release that the emergency was needed "to ensure that the approximately 186,000 New Jerseyans who rely on propane for home heating purposes can receive it without interruption. This Executive Order expands delivery capabilities to keep homes heated and families secure."

Temperatures in the region are expected to dip into the 20s and teens overnight, with highs in the low 30s expected in much of the state next week.