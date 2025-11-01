Video shows propane tank explosion in Delaware damaging buildings, homes near railroad tracks

A propane tank explosion along the Delmarva Central Railroad tracks in Bear, Delaware, damaged several buildings and homes Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia shows thick black smoke before a large explosion sends bystanders running for cover.

Fire crews were called to railroad tracks in the area of Wrangle Hill Road after reports of a propane tank fire, officials said. Crews then found a maintenance railcar vehicle engulfed in flames, along with multiple brush fires in the area.

Fire officials said a 500-pound propane tank mounted to that railcar exploded due to a malfunction, completely destroying the railcar. Crews were using the vehicle to work on the rails at the time of the explosion, officials said.

The blast caused significant damage to a large building at 3310 Wrangle Hill Road, which houses a church and several businesses, officials said. The explosion also ignited debris that landed on the roof, causing a small fire. At least five homes nearby were damaged, and one home on Wrangle Hill Road was left uninhabitable, officials said.

No injuries were reported. Wrangle Hill Road was closed between routes 40 and 71 for more than three hours as crews worked to contain the fires.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said there are no possible hazards from fluids in the destroyed rail machine.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the explosion.