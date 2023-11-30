Watch CBS News
Gino Hagenkotter escapes from Philadelphia prison, manhunt underway

By Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for escaped inmate 34-year-old Gino Hagenkotter in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia, the city said on Thursday. 

The city says Hagenkotter, who was incarcerated at the Riverside Correctional Facility, escaped custody at around noon while he was working on a detail assignment behind the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility (PICC). 

Sources say he left a prison yard, crossed through some woods and passed through part of a sanitation facility. He then crossed the Ashburner Street I-95 overpass and headed onto Torresdale Avenue, according to sources. 

LATEST — Search for an escaped inmate identified as 34-year-old Gino Hagenkotter - in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

Posted by CBS Philadelphia on Thursday, November 30, 2023

Hagenkotter was incarcerated for theft and burglary charges, the city says. He met the criteria to have an outside work assignment, according to the city. 

Hagenkotter is the fourth escaped inmate from a Philadelphia correction facility this year.

The city says to not approach Hagenkotter and anyone who sees him should call police immediately.

All Philadelphia prison facilities were secured and placed on lockdown at 12:20 p.m. and visits have been discontinued, according to the city. 

Philadelphia police and other law enforcement partners are investigating and closely monitoring the perimeter at PICC.  

This is a developing story and will be updated.

