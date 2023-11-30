Inmate dies after assault by cellmate at Philadelphia's Curran-Fromhold prison: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An inmate died in custody after being assaulted by a cellmate Thursday morning at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Holmesburg, the Philadelphia Department of Prison said.
Prison staff were notified of the assault and medical staff administered CPR but the inmate was pronounced dead around 4:35 a.m.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
"The Department of Prisons strives to provide a safe, lawful and secure correctional environment, and we are working with the Philadelphia Police Department to investigate this incident," said Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney.
