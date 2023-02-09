How Princess Diana got an Eagles jacket in the 90s

How Princess Diana got an Eagles jacket in the 90s

How Princess Diana got an Eagles jacket in the 90s

PHOENIX (CBS) -- One article of clothing made the Eagles an international fashion trend back in the 90s.

There are celebrity Eagles fans everywhere.

Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart, The Roots, Tina Fey, but maybe the most impressive of all-time was Princess Diana.

Pictures of Princess Diana wearing the Eagles' Kelly Green jacket became iconic in pop culture, but how did she get the piece of clothing?

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE STORY