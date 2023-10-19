New Jersey vintage clothing store cashing in on Phillies' postseason success

Vintage Phillies shirts, jackets and more at Past to Present Vintage in Barrington, NJ

Vintage Phillies shirts, jackets and more at Past to Present Vintage in Barrington, NJ

Vintage Phillies shirts, jackets and more at Past to Present Vintage in Barrington, NJ

BARRINGTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Joe Vernacchio always wanted to own a business. At one point, he thought he would run a sneaker store, but something changed over the past 10 years. His passion shifted toward vintage clothing.

"It was never supposed to be this," Vernacchio said. "It started with an Instagram page and selling online and now, here we are."

Eight years later, Vernacchio is trying to keep up with the demand for vintage sports apparel in a sports-crazed market. He runs Past To Present Vintage in Barrington and with the Phillies two wins away from another World Series appearance, business has been good.

Vernacchio has worked retail in sports his entire life and said he has always known Philly sports fans were always there.

But this? This is different.

"It's literally been nonstop," Vernacchio said. "After the recent runs of the last two years, it has been insane."

Past To Present Vintage in South Jersey sells vintage Philly sports merchandise, and business has been "insane" with the success of both the Phillies and Eagles, owner Joe Vernacchio said. CBS News Philadelphia

Last year, Past To Present Vintage had a drop for the Eagles' Super Bowl run. To Vernacchio, the demand for retro Birds gear showed Philly sports fans needed more vintage merch.

Vernacchio said he's been working hard to meet fans' demand as the Phils march toward the Fall Classic. The Phillies hold a 2-0 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Championship Series.

He said within the past 24 hours, he's stocked up with Phillies gear. The vintage clothing store has John Kruk and caricature T-shirts and an original satin Phillies jacket from 1980.

The satin jackets are a top seller, Vernacchio said.

Satin jackets are a best seller at Past To Present Vintage in Barrington, New Jersey. The vintage clothing store's owner says the jackets run between $200-$250. CBS News Philadelphia

"People just give these to Goodwill and throw them out to flea markets," Vernacchio said. "People give them away. These are worth money. There's money in all of this stuff."

The '80 Phillies satin jacket currently runs for $250 at the store.

Vernacchio believes quality is behind sports fans' demand for vintage clothing.

The shirts and jackets have been worn, washed and some, even faded a bit. But the color is still there, and that is part of the allure.

"There's reasons why this stuff is still here," Vernacchio said.

Past To Present Vintage is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.