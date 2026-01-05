A priest blessed the field before the Steelers' win over the Ravens. Here's why it's a tradition.

A priest went viral for blessing the field ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium.

The priest was seen tossing holy water in the end zone where Ravens kicker Tyler Loop would eventually miss a field goal that would have sent Pittsburgh home and Baltimore to the playoffs.

However, both end zones are blessed before each Steelers game. It's a tradition that dates back more than two decades. Here's what you need to know about the tradition.

End zone blessing explained

The blessing of the field at Acrisure Stadium is a tradition dating back to the stadium's opening in 2001.

On Sunday night, Father Maximilian Maxwell was the priest spotted on the field before the game. Maxwell is the prior of Saint Vincent Archabbey in Latrobe.

"Following the resodding of the field, it is blessed and prayers are offered by Saint Vincent priests like Father Maximilian Maxwell for the safety and health of all the athletes who compete there," Saint Vincent College said in a statement on Monday.

But as it turns out, he was the backup blesser for the game. He came off the bench to be the designated blesser on Sunday.

"This gesture reflects the broader pastoral outreach of our monastic community and the longstanding relationship between Saint Vincent and the Steelers," Saint Vincent added in its statement. "We have walked together for 60 years and will continue to be faithful to each other.

KDKA reached out to Father Maxwell on Monday, but he declined an interview.

Steelers fans credit priest for win

Steelers fans are crediting a higher power for Loop missing the 44-yard field goal as time expired.

"Divine intervention," one Steelers fan said on Monday.

Loop's field goal sailed wide right as time expired, handing the Steelers the AFC North title and ending the Ravens' season.

"[Loop] kicked it, and it was straight, and it missed," another Steelers fan said on Monday.

