Judge sets deadline for Trump administration to restore slavery exhibits at President's House in Philadelphia

A judge has set a deadline for the Trump administration to return the slavery exhibits that were removed from the President's House Site in Philadelphia in January.

On Wednesday, Senior Judge Cynthia M. Rufe ordered the Trump administration to return the slavery exhibits to the President's House at 6th and Market streets in Old City by Friday at 5 p.m.

The order comes two days after Rufe ruled in favor of the city of Philadelphia and ordered the Trump administration to restore the President's House Site to the way it was on Jan. 21 — the day before the slavery exhibits were removed. The Trump administration filed an appeal to Rufe's decision Tuesday.

Rufe's order on Monday also said that officials must continue to properly maintain the President's House Site, including the grounds, video monitors, recordings and exhibits.

The exhibits at the President's House were removed by the National Park Service under an executive order by President Trump called "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History."

The site was once the home of former Presidents George Washington and John Adams, and the exhibits detailed the lives of nine people enslaved at the home while Washington lived there as president.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker called the order to return the exhibits "a huge win" for the city in a video posted on social media Tuesday.

"This summer, Philadelphia will lead a litany of semiquincentennial celebrations in honor of America's 250th birthday, and please know that we will do so with a great deal of pride, a pride that comes from acknowledging all of our history and all of our truth, no matter how painful it may be. It will be the truth when it's told accurately. We will not allow anyone to erase our history," Parker said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.