President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Philadelphia on Jan. 6

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be back in Philadelphia on Jan. 6, according to the White House Thursday afternoon.

It's expected more information will be released. But the date will be three years since the Capitol insurrection.

Joe Biden was recently in the city on Dec. 11 when Philadelphia was awarded $22.4 million from FEMA to hire 72 new firefighters and reopen three fire companies.

The funding comes from the Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant. FEMA said the money will allow the city to meet industry minimum standards and operate 24-hour staffing.

Biden has made multiple stops in Philadelphia in 2023, with the Dec. 11 visit being his ninth. He was also in the city in October to promote the creation of clean hydrogen hubs to fight climate change.