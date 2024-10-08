Biden to campaign with Sen. Bob Casey in Philadelphia area Tuesday night

President Biden is expected to be in Montgomery County Tuesday for a campaign event in support of Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, according to the White House press office.

Casey, an incumbent running against Dave McCormick, has a small lead in CBS News polling from September.

In Pennsylvania, the presidential race is much closer, with former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris virtually tied in a CBS News poll.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Biden is set to travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to discuss his administration's progress in replacing lead pipes and creating jobs.

Casey and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro recently appeared together in Montgomery County Sunday for an event.

Casey is seeking his fourth term in the U.S. Senate. This is McCormick's second run for the Senate after losing in the Republican primary in 2022 to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who lost the general election to Sen. John Fetterman.

Biden, who campaigned in the Philadelphia area several times before dropping out of the presidential race, visited Philadelphia in September for the 2024 HBCU Week Conference.