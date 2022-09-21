Watch CBS News
Pre-trial conference for woman accused of killing 2 state troopers, 1 pedestrian while DUI

By CBS3 Staff, Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Wednesday, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Jayana Webb. She's charged in connection with striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian on March 21.

The conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. Usually, this is when the defendant pleads either guilty or not guilty.

Investigators say state troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were trying to help Reyes Rivera Oliveras while he was walking on I-95 near the sports complex.

Charges against Webb include three counts of third-degree murder, vehicular homicide, and DUI.

The murder charges were reinstated in August after they were dropped in June.

Webb was released on bail.

Webb, her attorney, as well as loved ones of the victims, are expected to be in the courtroom Wednesday.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 7:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

