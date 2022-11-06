Residents purchase Powerball tickets for record $1.6 billion jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- By the time you go to bed on Saturday night, you could be a billionaire. The Powerball jackpot is now at a record $1.6 billion.

The right combination of numbers could lead to a history making money moment.

"I can't believe it," Leslie Pollard, a New Jersey resident, said.

The billion dollar dream led to a packed South Philly gas station where Pollard stopped in to try her luck.

"I only bought two because it only takes one, but I will buy some more when I go back to New Jersey," Pollard said.

Some getting tickets already had an idea of what they'd buy.

"Probably a house, a new house or something," Herbert Rifkin, a Northeast Philly resident, said. "And maybe I'd rent a plane or something and fly around the world."

Aside from buying luxury cars or maybe a new home, some say they'd use their earnings for good like giving back to charity or to some of their family members.

"I would buy something, but also to my family, to my church, to my community and then I'm good," Pollard said.

While getting gas, Rita Giandonato says she'd put that money back into her community.

"What would I do with that money? First, I'd try to give some money to the city of Philadelphia to clean the streets," Giandonato said. "I can't stand it. I would hire a team of people to pay them to clean the streets."

But Pollard was sure she'll be the winner.

"I wish everyone the best of luck, but I'm going to be the winner," Pollard said.

A stroke of luck with a big time payout.