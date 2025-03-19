Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Wawa in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

A lucky lottery player in Pennsylvania won $1 million playing the Powerball this week.

For the Monday, March 17 drawing, the player had a ticket matching all five white balls, 11-18-23-38-60, but missed the red Powerball of 9, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Matching the five white balls nets $1 million.

The ticket was sold at the Wawa on Fairview Road in Woodlyn, Delaware County. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Nobody won the jackpot on Monday night, so the Powerball has grown to $416 million for Wednesday night's drawing. If you choose the lump sum, the prize would be $194 million.

Winners have a year from the drawing date to claim a prize.