Pottstown banners honoring veterans feature no minorities, prompting concerns from NAACP

Ahead of Memorial Day, some people are raising concerns about the lack of diversity in the 'Hometown Heroes Banner Program' in the borough of Pottstown.

These banners, which vary in design depending on the town, are common in many municipalities across the region and meant to honor local military veterans. Of the 74 banners on display in downtown Pottstown, not one features a minority, prompting the NAACP Chapter of Pottstown to raise concerns.

Joseph Brown, a retired U.S. Army colonel, was the first to notice the issue on a trip back to his hometown of Pottstown last year.

Brown says his family has deep military roots and has lived in the borough for generations, including three uncles who served in World War II, his father, who was in the Air Force and served in Korea and Vietnam, and his wife's uncle, who was also in the Air Force and served as Pottstown's first Black police chief.

The "Heroes of Pottstown" banners were installed along High Street about a year ago. Brown said when he inquired about getting his father featured on a banner, he learned the Elks Lodge 814 was in charge of the program, and there wasn't any more space for additional veterans. Then, Brown noticed there weren't any minority veterans on the banners.

"After you look at about 70 polls or banners, you start to realize there's nobody of color up there," he said.

According to a contract between the borough and the Elks, the Elks own the banners and the "Honoring our Hometown Heroes" project. The borough provides oversight and regulates the project based on certain terms, including the location — High Street between Keim and Manatawny streets. The borough dictated the design, color scheme, and logo on the banners however, there were no guidelines for determining which veterans would be featured.

Brown said he alerted borough council about the lack of diversity weeks ago. The Pottstown chapter of the NAACP also raised concerns.

"It doesn't show a good representation for this community because we are a very diverse community," said Johnny Corson, who is the president of the Pottstown NAACP.

Census data shows nearly half of the borough is Black, Hispanic or multiracial. CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the borough manager and council and were directed to a lengthy statement issued last week on the borough's website.

The statement said in part, "As the banner program continues to evolve, the Borough is committed to addressing these matters with openness, empathy, and compassion. Council remains committed to taking deliberate and orderly steps to strengthen the Heroes of Pottstown Veterans Banner Program so that it continues to honor local veterans in a meaningful, inclusive, and practical way."

The borough also said it's pressing Elks Lodge 814 to improve the program moving forward. The statement said the borough isn't taking immediate action which could, "undermine the entire program."

Brown worries there won't be action soon enough.

"This is the nation's 250th birthday. It's a big celebration all over the country. Pottstown is going to be sitting here with no minorities being represented during that time frame," he said.

CBS News Philadelphia was told the applications to get a veteran on a banner was first come, first serve.

In a statement, the Elks Lodge 814 President said in part, "I am looking into the matter and will be discussing it with the appropriate representatives."