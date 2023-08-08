FDA approves first medication for women suffering with postpartum depression

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FDA approved the first medication specifically targeted for women suffering with postpartum depression, marking a big milestone for this condition.

Postpartum depression and generalized depression are different and are caused by different mechanisms. The new drug is a pill only meant for the postpartum group.

"I think it's a great advancement," Dr. Alexa Bonacquisti from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine said.

Bonacquisti said there is a big drop in hormones after delivery.

"Some women may be more vulnerable to that kind of change," Bonacquisti said.

The newly approved drug, Zuranolone, helps regulate brain chemicals impacted by fluctuating hormones. The drug maker's research showed that after taking the drug for two weeks, women with severe postpartum depression had "significant improvements in depressive symptoms" in comparison to those given a placebo.

Researchers said some women experienced symptom relief as early as three days. The improvements were still reported 28 and 45 days later.

"It is targeting a different type of chemical in the brain than other medications for depression," Bonacquisti said.

Postpartum depression can happen at any time within the first year after childbirth. Symptoms, which can start during pregnancy, include feeling sad, hopeless or guilty. Symptoms also include loss of energy, difficulty sleeping and in severe cases, suicidal thoughts or attempts.

"It's a little different from garden variety depression because it comes with a lot of anxiety and agitation," Dr. Nirmaljit Dhami, Medical Director of Inpatient Perinatal Psychiatry at El Camino Health, said.

An estimated one in seven new moms suffer with postpartum depression. It can range from mild to severe.

"That is a typical misconception in our society that new motherhood is filled with joy and incredible experience," Bonacquisti said. "There can be challenges and guilt, shame around sharing that and seeking help."

The new drug does have some side effects like dizziness. It cannot be used by women who are breastfeeding.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, help is available. You can reach the suicide and crisis lifeline by dialing 9-8-8.