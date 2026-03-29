Porter Martone to join Philadelphia Flyers for rest of season after signing 3-year contract, GM says

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Porter Martone to a three-year, entry-level contract, General Manager Daniel Briere announced Sunday. Martone is expected to join the team for the remainder of this season.

The Flyers selected Martone, 19, in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Martone just finished his first season of collegiate hockey with Michigan State University, scoring 50 points in 35 games, including three points in NCAA Tournament games. Martone was the only freshman selected to the All-Big Ten First Team. He also took home Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors.

Before Michigan State, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound forward from Peterborough, Ontario, played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Brampton (Mississauga) Steelheads (2023-25) and Sarnia Sting (2022-23). He has represented Canada at two World Junior Championships, one World Championship, two World Under-18 Championships, one Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and one Under-17 World Hockey Challenge.

Martone is the first player from Philadelphia's 2025 draft class to sign an entry-level deal and is the fifth prospect to sign with the Flyers in the last month, joining Noah Powell, Cole Knuble, Alex Ciernik and Riley Thompson.

The Flyers host the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. Sunday.