Fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood leaves man dead, another person injured, police say
A fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood has left a man dead and another person hospitalized on Thursday night, police said.
The fire happened at a rowhome on the 3200 block of Almond Street at around 6:30 p.m.
Police said a man was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead. Another person was treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital.
It's unclear how the fire started.
This is a developing story and will be updated.