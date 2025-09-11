Fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood leaves man dead, another person injured, police say

A fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood has left a man dead and another person hospitalized on Thursday night, police said.

The fire happened at a rowhome on the 3200 block of Almond Street at around 6:30 p.m.

CBS News Philadelphia

Police said a man was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead. Another person was treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital.

It's unclear how the fire started.

This is a developing story and will be updated.