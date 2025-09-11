Watch CBS News
Fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood leaves man dead, another person injured, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood has left a man dead and another person hospitalized on Thursday night, police said. 

The fire happened at a rowhome on the 3200 block of Almond Street at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said a man was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead. Another person was treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital. 

It's unclear how the fire started. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

