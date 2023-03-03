Cause of Port Richmond explosion still unknown 2 months later

Cause of Port Richmond explosion still unknown 2 months later

Cause of Port Richmond explosion still unknown 2 months later

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two months after the New Year's Day rowhome explosion in Port Richmond that injured five people, fire officials still don't know the cause.

Residents are frustrated with the lack of answers.

In a statement to CBS News Philadelphia, Philadelphia Gas Works says it wasn't their gas mains or service pipes that caused the explosion, and that no leaks were found, adding they have no further updates or information.

"I don't even know where to begin. I still feel like I am at January 1st," a woman said.

A lot is still empty where three homes used to stand before a New Year's Day explosion ripped through the 3500 block of Miller Street in Port Richmond

"It sounded like a bomb," a woman said.

The woman is one of about 25 residents whose homes remain boarded up – her front door is still jammed in place from the force of blast.

"It's molded shut for lack of better terminology, I have to use the back alleyway," she said.

While fire officials have issued a subpoena for PGW's investigation findings, they still don't know a cause, leaving residents left to hope their insurance companies will give them enough money to rebuild a process that takes time.

"It took their security, their sense of being," Ken Paul, the president of the Port Richmond on Patrol and Civic Association, said.

Paul lives one block down from the explosion. He was also living in Port Richmond when a similar explosion happened back in March of 1999 near Gaul and Venango Streets.

"Caddy-corner to where the houses were, three other homes blew up on that side," Paul said.

Paul says what's most frustrating is with no explanation and no one accepting responsibility.

"They're quick to throw the blame on someone else and not them," Paul said.

Residents are left worried if and when something like this could happen again.

"The people really need an answer because they're not sleeping, they're paranoid," Paul said.

The city said in a statement the damage does not meet the threshold for state or federal financial aid.

The city is also offering mental health services for residents impacted by the explosion.