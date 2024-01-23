Montgomery County pet waste removal service will doo-doo the job most people don't want to

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Liz Camerote is on a mission. Well, a stinky sort of treasure hunt.

"It's almost like Easter eggs, but with dog piles," she said while laughing.

Camerote knows picking up poo is a task many don't want to do, especially foraging for frozen feces.

"I'm sure there's a lot more hiding in the snow," she said. "It will come out when it starts melting."

However, Camerote is anything but down in the dumps.

"It's an easy, wonderful job to do, like I couldn't get any better," she said.

Camerote is a pet waste technician with Poop Genie, one of the growing number of businesses that scoops pet poop for clients through either a year-round subscription or an a la carte clean.

Owner Keith Brandt said this weather has been welcome.

"We start getting phone calls in January," Brandt said. "This year is going to be a pretty good year because everything is pretty frozen. Who wants to scoop in the snow?"

Brandt launched two years ago and serves 10 counties. He said his client base includes millennials, people who got pets during the pandemic, or busy parents, like Courtney Wilson.

"I need a little help here, we have a busy life," Wilson said while holding her child on her hip.

A service like this saves the client time, and that flexibility goes both ways.

"It fits our family needs with me being the primary caregiver, running my children around everywhere, and this was perfect to allow me to do that. And it pays really well to do," Camerote said.

So if you ever wondered, is there a job for that? Yup, that's the poopy scoop.

Poop Genie isn't the only business servicing clients in the cold. The owner of Poop 911 out of Drexel Hill said the company has seen a spike in customers due to snowy weather as well.

Yard Pawtrol in Bucks County said its biggest business happens during the first thaw in the spring.

This story was written and shot by multi-skilled journalist, Eva Andersen.