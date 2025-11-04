Polls open across region as Philadelphia votes for DA, New Jersey votes for governor

New Jersey will select a new governor, Philadelphia could get a new District Attorney and the partisan makeup of Pennsylvania's Supreme Court could change as voters head to the polls Tuesday in an odd-year election that has national intrigue.

What are we voting for today in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware?

In the Garden State, Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill faces off against former Republican state assemblymember Jack Ciattarelli, who in 2021 came within 3 points of unseating the departing Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

New Jersey and Virginia are the first states to hold statewide races since Donald Trump was elected to a second term in 2024. Trump gained ground in the state compared to 2020, netting 46% of the votes to Kamala Harris' 52%. She became the first Democratic presidential candidate since 2004 not to win New Jersey by a double-digit percentage, after Joe Biden won the state by more than 15 points in 2020.

Jersey Democrats will be looking for a strong showing that indicates the Garden State is still reliably blue. Republicans will be looking to flip that narrative and see one of the Ciattarelli campaign's core messages — that Dems have held power in Jersey for too long — borne out in the voting booth.

Meanwhile, voters across Pennsylvania will decide on the retention of three justices on the state Supreme Court, a normally quiet matter on the ballot that has drawn over $9 million in spending this year. Democratic justices Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht are all up for retention 10 years after being elected in 2015. They're not running against GOP opponents, just up for a vote on whether they should stay in their roles another decade.

If the three are not retained, Gov. Josh Shapiro could appoint temporary justices to fill those seats until an election would be held in 2027. Those appointments would require approval from two-thirds of the Republican-controlled Senate, however. If the three are not retained and no temporary appointments can be made, the court would be deadlocked at 2-2.

While the New Jersey governor, Pennsylvania justices and Philadelphia District Attorney races are the most of note, your town may have school board positions, town council positions, referendums and more on the ballot. You can look up sample ballots on your county election office's webpage and learn more before you go to the booth and make your decision.

In all three states in our region, polls close at 8 p.m.

When do polls open in Pennsylvania?

Polls open at 7 a.m. in Pennsylvania.

When do polls open in New Jersey?

Polls in New Jersey open at 6 a.m.

When do polls open in Delaware?

In Delaware, polls open at 7 a.m.

Where is my polling place to vote in person?

Assuming you're registered to vote — you can check that status at this link for Pennsylvania and this link for New Jersey — you can head to your polling place and vote in person.

If you enter your address on this site from the Pennsylvania Department of State — or here in New Jersey — it will provide you with your polling place and, if applicable, a ward and division number.

If you live in a city, your polling place might serve multiple wards and divisions. When you show up, make sure you find the area where your ward and division vote.

Where do I hand-deliver my voted mail-in ballot?

