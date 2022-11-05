Political heavy hitters hit campaign trail in Pa. ahead of election

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- All the political heavy hitters were out in Pennsylvania Saturday just days before the midterms on Tuesday. The state could be critical in determining the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama held a rally at Temple University supporting Democratic candidates Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman.

"This year, you have the power to make John Fetterman your next United States senator. Josh Shapiro, your next governor," Biden said.

"I'm here to tell you that our democracy works as a team sport," Obama said.

Obama harkened back at midterm losses during his presidency in 2010 and 2014 -- arguing that President Biden needs Democratic victories to push his agenda forward.

In Latrobe, former President Donald Trump will be on hand supporting Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor.

Mastriano was confident about his chances to win the election.

"We're going to do it, we're going to do it big," Mastriano said.

Mastriano represents four counties in south-central Pennsylvania as a state senator.