Police: video shows two people involved in theft of $600 worth of Pokémon cards

EAST BRADFPRD, Pa., (CBS) -- A toy store in East Bradford Township is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $600 worth of Pokémon cards.
The West Chester Borough Police Department said the alleged theft happened at the Monkey Fish Toys Store around 3 a.m. Sunday, September 10.
Two suspects smashed the store's front door with a hammer, shattering the glass to gain entry into the store. They then took the Pokémon cards.
Police say the first suspect seen in the video below is wearing a blue hoodie and a mask. The second suspect is wearing a white hoodie, a mask and possibly gloves.
The toy store is located in the Bradford Plaza Shopping Center on the 700 block of Downingtown Pike in East Bradford Township.
Police ask anyone who can identify the people or clothing items shown in the video to call West Chester Borough Police Department Detective Unit at 610-436-1337.
