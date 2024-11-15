Pottstown police officer shot while responding to domestic incident, DA's office says

A police officer was rushed to the hospital after responding to a domestic incident in Pottstown Friday afternoon, the Montgomery County DA's office said.

According to a news release from the DA's office, officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Chestnut Street in Pottstown for a domestic disturbance just after 4:30 p.m. Once investigators arrived at the home, officials said they found William Ciccoli Jr. and a woman arguing.

Authorities tried to intervene, but Ciccoli grew frustrated and tried to grab one of the police officer's guns from their holster. As they struggled, the gun was discharged and the police officer was hit in the right hip, according to the DA's office.

The officer was taken to Reading Hospital Trauma Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Ciccoli was taken into custody by authorities and will be charged Friday night, according to the DA's office.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as emergency officials responded Friday evening.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Joe Ciresi, who serves Montgomery County's 146th District, posted a tribute to the officer on Facebook.

