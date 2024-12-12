Police fatally shoot man who allegedly had knife in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

A man who was allegedly carrying a knife was shot and killed by police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, early Thursday morning.

The Upper Merion Township Police Department said two officers are on administrative leave after the shooting.

According to police, the police shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. at a home in the township's Glenn Rose section.

Police say two officers responded to a call at the home after a woman alleged a man was armed with a knife. The officers allegedly saw the man holding a knife in the home's living room area.

Police claim the officers attempted to de-escalate, but the man allegedly refused to put down the knife. The officers used a taser on the man, but police claim "there was little to no effect."

According to police, the officers then fatally shot the man as he allegedly tried to get closer to them.

Police say the Montgomery County Mobile Crisis Unit was at the same house around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, but its employees had left to get additional resources.

According to Montgomery County's government website, Mobile Crisis workers "offer emotional support and crisis intervention to individuals and their loved ones who may be struggling."

Authorities have not identified the man yet.

It's unclear how many times the officers fired their weapons.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Officer is handling the investigation.