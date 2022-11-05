Watch CBS News
Police respond to barricade situation in Northeast Philly

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police resolved a barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning. Authorities say a 47-year-old man barricaded himself at a house on the 10900 block of Modena Place around 2:30 a.m.

Police responded to a man with a weapon and declared a barricade situation around 2:40 a.m.

A SWAT team was called to the scene as well.

Around 3:30 a.m. the man was taken into custody, officials say.

Police say that neither police nor the man were injured during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 12:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

