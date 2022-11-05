Police respond to barricade situation in Northeast Philly

Digital Brief: Nov, 5, 2022 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police resolved a barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning. Authorities say a 47-year-old man barricaded himself at a house on the 10900 block of Modena Place around 2:30 a.m.

Police responded to a man with a weapon and declared a barricade situation around 2:40 a.m.

A SWAT team was called to the scene as well.

Around 3:30 a.m. the man was taken into custody, officials say.

Police say that neither police nor the man were injured during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.