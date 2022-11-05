Police respond to barricade situation in Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police resolved a barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning. Authorities say a 47-year-old man barricaded himself at a house on the 10900 block of Modena Place around 2:30 a.m.
Police responded to a man with a weapon and declared a barricade situation around 2:40 a.m.
A SWAT team was called to the scene as well.
Around 3:30 a.m. the man was taken into custody, officials say.
Police say that neither police nor the man were injured during the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.