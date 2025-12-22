Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Philadelphia

A police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood, according to a source with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The pursuit started at 54th Street and Grays Avenue and went on for about a half mile before ending near 55th Street and Greenway Avenue, according to the source.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, where at least four cars were involved in the crash. A badly damaged red car could be seen on a front lawn as the front of a police car was smashed up against the back of a dark SUV. A black BMW also looks to be involved in the incident.

Neighbors said they saw one person taken into police custody.