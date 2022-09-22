Watch CBS News
$100,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in 2021 Mt. Airy homicide

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police want your help finding a homicide suspect, and there is a $100,000 reward. They released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that happened last year, on Nov. 26. 

Footage shows the suspect walking in the area of Ardleigh Street and East Mount Pleasant Avenue in Mt. Airy. 

Police say the suspect allegedly approached a man near a corner and fired several shots, killing him.

If you have any information, contact police.

CBS3 Staff
